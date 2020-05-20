Vanguard Logo

Breaking: FG receives 292 evacuees from Saudi Arabia

BY Victoria Ojeme
BY Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has received 292 stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia. Disclosing this via his twitter handle, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said evacuees which include nursing mothers and children were flown to Abuja.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja.

“A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are a comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14-day quarantine”. he twitted.


The country has successfully evacuated Nigerians from United Arab Emirate (265) United Kingdom (253) and the United State of America (160).

