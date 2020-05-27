Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal government is currently contemplating on having morning and afternoon classes for students of primary, secondary and Tertiary institution.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, faulted social media report that schools would reopen on June 8.

Earlier today the secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had hinted on guidelines for the reopening of schools.

In view of that Nwajiuba as quoted by Punch said, “Until we are sure these children can go to school, return safely and not bring up with them COVID-19 and infect people who are more susceptible than they are, then we are running a huge risk and God forbid, in our hurry, something happens to our children, I am not sure how anybody will be able to retrieve what has been lost.

“We are going to publish a specification on what we expect COVID-19 or post-COVID-19 reopening to look like. We are not talking about coping with COVID-19 but in spite of COVID-19, we expect that we will adapt.

“For a country that has over 115,000 primary schools, you will understand that 35,000 of these who are private must agree to set up the same standard in other to allow children to go in.

“We may have classes in the morning and classes in the afternoon so that we will have the whole of the infrastructure divided provided they can serve us. I am not sure we will have classes at night. But we can do with morning and afternoon for now”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: