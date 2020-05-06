(BREAKING) COVID-19: Delta records another death

Kindly Share This Story:

Total deaths now 3, active 12, discharged 2

By Festus Ahon

ANOTHER COVID-19 patient has been confirmed dead by the State Government, bringing the number of deaths resulting from the ravaging coronavirus pandemic to three in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, confirmed this in his verified Whatsapp page.

The Vanguard gathered that the dead patient was the only case recorded in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Aniagwu in the Whatsapp post, the number of active cases in the State is now 12, two discharged cases and three deaths.

Recall that the State had between last week Thursday night and Friday morning recorded 10 new cases bringing the number of cases in the State to 17.

