Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

(Breaking) COVID-19: Delta records 10 new cases

On 9:26 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

(Breaking) COVID-19: Delta records 10 new cases

Inaugurates testing laboratory in Asaba

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

DELTA, between Thursday night and early morning Friday, recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, shooting a number of confirmed cases in the state to 17.

Confirming the development in his Whatsapp page, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the State now has 13 active cases, two discharged and two deaths.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity, however, explained that the majority of the new cases were recorded in Warri and one or two in Asaba axis.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Coronavirus originates in bats, no sign of lab manipulations — WHO

Meanwhile, the Delta State testing laboratory has been inaugurated at the State Specialist Hospital, Asaba to facilitate the diagnosis of suspected COVID-19 cases in the State.

Recall that the State Government had on Monday received a mobile testing laboratory through its partnership with Irrua Specialist Hospital and Pan African Network for Disease Outbreak Research and Rapid Response, PANDORA.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!