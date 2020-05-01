(Breaking) COVID-19: Delta records 10 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Inaugurates testing laboratory in Asaba

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

DELTA, between Thursday night and early morning Friday, recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, shooting a number of confirmed cases in the state to 17.

Confirming the development in his Whatsapp page, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the State now has 13 active cases, two discharged and two deaths.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity, however, explained that the majority of the new cases were recorded in Warri and one or two in Asaba axis.

Meanwhile, the Delta State testing laboratory has been inaugurated at the State Specialist Hospital, Asaba to facilitate the diagnosis of suspected COVID-19 cases in the State.

Recall that the State Government had on Monday received a mobile testing laboratory through its partnership with Irrua Specialist Hospital and Pan African Network for Disease Outbreak Research and Rapid Response, PANDORA.

