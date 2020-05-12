Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Buhari writes Senate, requests replacement of deceased nominee

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday demanded for the replacement of late Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru whom he appointed in error as member of the Federal Character Commission, FCC.

Late Tobias before his death at the age of 59, represented Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency, in Ebonyi state.

However, Mr President made a U-turn on Tuesday asking senate to replace the deceased nominee.

Below is part of the letter read in the hallowed chamber:

“In compliance with the Provision of Section 156(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as members of the Federal Character Commission as replacement of my earlier submission for Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos and Nasarawa States”.

The nominees are, Moses A. (Delta), Afamefuna Osi (Ebonyi), Wasiu Kayode (Lagos), Alakayi Mamman (Nasarawa).

