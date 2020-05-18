Breaking: Buhari not going to broadcast on COVID-19 updates today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the statement made by Aliyu Sani, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, that President Muhammadu Buhari would address Nigerians today, Presidency has made U-turn, saying that Mr President would no longer address the nation as scheduled.

Disclosing this via his official twitter handle, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr President, opined, “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 18, 2020

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: