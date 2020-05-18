Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Buhari not going to broadcast on COVID-19 updates today — Presidency

On 1:48 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Breaking: Buhari not going to broadcast on COVID-19 updates today
Breaking: Buhari not going to broadcast on COVID-19 updates today

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the statement made by Aliyu Sani, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, that President Muhammadu Buhari would address Nigerians today, Presidency has made U-turn, saying that Mr President would no longer address the nation as scheduled.

Disclosing this via his official twitter handle, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr President, opined, “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!