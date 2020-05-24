Breaking: Ayade suspends transport agency for flouting Tax exemption law

Kindly Share This Story:

arrest anyone selling tickets, collecting tax illegally

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade on Sunday suspended the activities of Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency, CITRA, for selling tickets to the bus, taxi , tricycle operators in the state.

The suspension of the activities CITRA follows their outright disregard of the governor’s directives as well as the provisions of the State’s Tax Exemption Law which exempts low-income earners, poor people including taxi drivers, barbers amongst others.

In a press statement signed by Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to Gov Ayade, Mr. Christian Ita, and made available to Vanguard, he also directed security agents to arrest anyone selling tickets or collecting tax from those exempted from paying tax in the state.

He said “It has been observed that despite the governor, Prof. Ben Ayade’s directives, as well as the provisions of the Cross River State Tax Exemption Law, agents of the Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA), we’re still engaged in the sale of tickets to bus, taxi, okada and tricycle operators in the state.

“Consequently, His Excellency has ordered the immediate suspension of the activities of the agency in the state. Also.

“He has directed security agents to arrest anybody found selling tickets or collecting any form of tax from those exempted from paying tax in the state.

“His Excellency will henceforth, not tolerate the flagrant disregard of the tax exemption law which has been in place for over three years now.

“On no account will any criminal and mischievous attempt to undermine and short circuit the noble effort of the governor, be allowed,” he stated.

