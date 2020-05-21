Bishop Sam zuga officially launches “Samzuganet”

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of his efforts to actualize the vision 0202-2020, a new and unique Social media community called SamzugaNet has officially been launched by Bishop Dr. Sam Zuga, Jehovah’s Field Marshal.

The platform which is a classic and unique Application, has a lot of better features than its contemporaries.

“It is African, the good and sweet aspect of it is that you can advertise your business, products free of charge on the platform. This simply means that I have built a multimillion dollars shopping mall for people to occupy for free and sell their goods and services. You can go to play store, search SamzugaNet and download, register and meet new friends there. Africa must be great,” Bishop Sam Zuga revealed excitedly.

Presenting his speech during the official launch, the popular philanthropic Bishop reinstated that SamzugaNet unveiling is a great and historic event that will turn around the continent of Africa and change it to become the light of the world.

“We have unveiled the newest social media community and social media platform. The first of it’s kind in Africa. I want to appreciate God for making it possible for the launching to take place. Secondly, I want to appreciate all my team members that were part of the great move. They participated actively to make this dream become a reality. God will continue to enrich them all. The first is Jethro Sam Zuga; my son and staff, yet too humble, loyal and committed. The second is Madam Marvelous Nnena, she also worked round the clock to see that all projects are accomplished.”

Shedding more lights on the mission and vision of Samzuganet, the cleric continued, “My mission over here is make an average man very rich. Since I can’t give everybody jobs, the App is an avenue for people to advertise themselves and sell their products. Samzuganet is all you need to meet who you need. The Lion symbol shows leadership.

READ ALSO:

We are leading. The Lion’s speed also shows how fast the platform will help you reach your needs. We believe in unusual speed. While the Gold background represents Africa as the Richest continent. Our land is full of Gold. We are the poorest people with the richest resources. The moment you log on to Samzuganet, what would greet you there is gold. The gold would be source of your riches. The platform would better the lives of Nigerian youths and Africa at large. It would catapult us into the global map.”

It is also important to note that Bishop Dr Sam Zuga benevolently gave out a brand new car to his best staff during the lockdown and hundreds of thousands were as well given to other staff members in appreciation for their hard work during the lockdown.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: