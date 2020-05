Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Nwoye

ONE of my long-time admirers and friends, Ken Okafor, called me on my 45th birthday two weeks ago and stressed the need for us to do everything in our powers to urge or propel Prof. Cee Cee Soludo to run in the next governorship election in Anambra State. I was taken aback because Ken has scant interest in politics.

Aware of his taciturn nature, I goaded him to elucidate and he simply retorted: “Let him come and sow the SEEDS for our NEEDS.” I grinned as that made my birthday in a period of COVID-19 lockdown.

It was quite exhilarating to know that Ndi Anambra remember the grand vision Prof. Chukwuma Soludo worked very hard to provide for the success of the second term of the Obasanjo presidency. The National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy, NEEDS and its state counterpart, States Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy, SEEDS, represent the first and perhaps the last time in Nigeria’s economic history that the economic agenda of the federal and state governments were planned, coordinated and executed in a coherent manner.

I think that was responsible for the massive spike in all economic indices and quality of life of that era. Ken was obviously asking us not to relent in urging Soludo to run because of his acknowledged capacity to offer smart solutions to socioeconomic challenges and undertake bold executions in continuation of Governor Willie Obiano’s achievements. So Ken has inadvertently but wittingly buoyed our resolve to keep encouraging Soludo to come and sow the seeds for Anambra’s needs. It is worth repeating that the NEEDS and SEEDS documents were the footprints of Soludo during his leadership of the National Planning Commission and in his position as the chief economic adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, during his tenure.

One interesting thing is that I took the advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown and used my birthday to truly have sober reflections on the future of Anambra State and what needs to be done to build and consolidate on the achievements of the APGA government in the state. I watched the gallant efforts of the governor and his dedicated team as they joined a panic-stricken world in the fight against the deadly corona virus pandemic.

I was totally dismayed that while organisations and public-spirited individuals stand solidly behind their governments elsewhere in the fight, the situation in Anambra was the complete opposite.

What we saw was an opposition that saw the pandemic as an election campaign agenda and went on fundraising for God knows what in the pretence of funding palliatives.

As if that was not enough, they did all they could by attempting in vain to distract the efforts of the state government to keep Anambra safe. Honestly, I have never witnessed this level of rascality, thoughtlessness and lack of focus on the big picture in the history of our state. I was informed they are bent on buying the love and votes of Ndi Anambra at all cost.

It was indeed, refreshing that Soludo stood above the prattle. He did what patriotic people and statesmen are reputed and generally known for in periods of national or global emergencies. Soludo shone like a diamond for Anambra and for Africa.

He donated to the state fund for building and equipping isolation centres, purchase of PPEs, medicals and education of our people on how to stay safe and live. Spurred by his example, many other organisations and individuals threw and have continued to throw their weight behind our government.

Soludo Support Group, SSG, also supported with our widow’s mite. So far, the Anambra State Government has done exceptionally well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with only two confirmed cases.

Not satisfied and driven by the belief that there is more to solving a novel problem than throwing money at it, Soludo burrowed himself in his study in search of an African solution while others babbled away in the streets of Anambra in vain glories to distract Governor Obiano from keeping the good people of Anambra safe.

His widely circulated, most read and most discussed and interrogated “COVID-19: Can Africa Afford Lockdown?” has changed the narratives and mind-sets in Africa in respect of strategic and tactical responses to the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. His prognosis has moved Africa to adopt bold and indigenous initiatives from the once prevailing state of psychological defeatism.

I am sure that this is one of the reasons that are pushing people like my friend, Ken, known for their apathy in public affairs to begin rendering their ferocious voices for Soludo to come forth and sow seeds for the needs of Ndi Anambra.

Yes, if truth must be told, the COVID-19 outbreak and the responses by governments and multilateral organisations have further convinced us at Soludo Support Group that Anambra will be a safe and happy global destination for business and leisure under the watch of Prof. Soludo.

My 45th birthday wish and exhortations to our hardworking members of SSG and other like-minded groups is that we double our efforts to give Anambra in 2021, the Soludo Solution.

It is a smart /intelligent solution which single-minded proposition is to improve the quality of life for Ndi Anambra and for those who will come to join us in the promised land.

Nwoye, Convener of the Soludo Support Group, wrote from Awka, Anambra State.

