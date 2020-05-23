BBW Erotic Model deal excites Amara Maduka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

For curvy Nollywood actress, Amara Maduka, nudity pays.

The Anambra State born Thespian cum model made the revelation after bagging a mouth watering deal with Sunny Bunnies to become their BBW Erotic Model in Africa.

She excitedly shares with Vanguard News how she pulled through with the International deal, “It is all about BBW Erotic Modeling Agency. The brand is Sunny Bunnies. They are typically creating erotic contents which are intended to be displayed in exhibitions, art galleries, books, magazines, calendars, as well in other formats, most usually internet, DVDs and magazines.

I was able to secure the bag with an international brand because it’s a classic case of “being yourself” I’d say. I didn’t choose the naked life; the naked life chose me. I embraced my body and the part of me that a lot of people are afraid to even confront within themselves. I love eroticism. I take erotic pictures for no reason. The agency got drawn to my content after seeing my page on Instagram and contacted me. They don’t have any model in Africa and they decided I will make a great representative for their brand over here.

When I first saw their mail, I was shocked. It’s still so unbelievable to me. Like, I can’t believe I’ve just sealed my first international deal. It’s surreal.”

She continued, “This contract is extremely promising. When they sent my contract over, I couldn’t believe it. The agency literally wants to secure an African brand with me and it’s absolutely going to attract more collaborations with other international brands as time goes on. I am not worried about my future kids seeing my naked images in different places because I won’t bring up my kids with the basic myopic mindset. They will see and understand life at a deeper level. Besides, I don’t live in the future, it isn’t promised. The present is all I have and I make the most of it.

That being said, however, I won’t do porn. I’ve been contacted twice for that with a mouth watering offer. I love erotic, not sex. I’m a tease. I enjoy teasing but when you bring out the real deal, I most likely will run away.”

