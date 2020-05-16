BAYELSA BY-ELECTION: Forum urges Siasia to contest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead of the rescheduled Bayelsa West senatorial election, a pressure group, the Bayelsa West Progressive Forum, has called on the Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia to contest, assuring him of its unflinching support to win the election.

The group in released signed by the Convener, Dr. Ebikabowei Akpos, explained that the call was necessitated by the high level of street begging, underdevelopment, backwardness, economic retrogression and high level of poverty in the senatorial district

The statement stressed that the zone had produced the only governor who successfully completed two terms without commensurate infrastructural developments to show for it.

“Our senatorial district is arguably one of the most backward in terms of concrete infrastructural and human capital development despite the myriads of political appointees and elected representatives that we have produced over the years. There is no proper healthcare system, the hospitals are in a deplorable state with little or no facilities on ground culminating to high rates of fatalities especially infant mortality.

“Also, there is no proper support for our children in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, even our schools are begging for refurbishment, with no scholarships or incentives to support indigent students. Our senatorial district lacks portable drinking water and our people still defecate in our rivers and drink from same water, which has resulted to the increase in water borne diseases.

“Burdened by all these concerns, we, the Bayelsa West Progressive Forum, believe it is time for us as a people to experience a paradigm shift from poverty, backwardness and underdevelopment to a new era of workable ideas, sustainable development, true and effective representation.

“It is on this note, this Forum, which is made up of experienced and seasoned professionals, is hereby making an urgent appeal to our great son, to contest the forthcoming Bayelsa West senatorial election, while assuring him of our total support.”

The statement described Siasia as an intelligent, trustworthy and visionary young leader with global exposure, dynamic and commitment to deliver on good governance and urged the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas to rally round him as choice they make now would either make or mar the collective aspirations of the area.

“His antecedents speak volumes, a staunch believer in human capital development, through which thousands of lives have been impacted and many more are still benefiting from his numerous people-oriented programs.

