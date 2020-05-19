Bauchi: Respite in Azare as 41 patients test negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Azare said it has discharged 41 coronavirus patients from its isolation centre after they tested negative for Covid-19.

Chairman, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 Azare centre, Dr Auwalu Saminu Jibrin said he was pleased with the pace of the patient’s recovery, while also relating how the patients recovered, yesterday.

“The first set of patients comprising of 10 adults and one child have fulfilled both the clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results returned negative. Nineteen additional cases were discharged on Monday after their test results also returned negative. Total discharged cases is now forty-one.

“I encourage members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to come to the hospital and get tested. I assure you that those who test positive will receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation wards. A positive result is not a death sentence,” he said.

Jibrin added that the patients will be followed up for a stipulated period of time as required after the discharge.

He further appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek medical care.

Vanguard

