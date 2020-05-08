Bandits kill 1, kidnap 9 including six month old child in Niger State

Kindly Share This Story:

One person has been confirmed killed and nine others including a six-month-old child kidnapped in a renewed attack by armed bandits in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Vanguard correspondent reliably gathered that the bandits numbering up to fifty invaded Kagara at about 2 am. The bandits were on motorcycles numbering not lesser thirty and started shooting sporadically to herald their arrival into the area.

The operation lasted for about three hours.

Besides the shooting, other dangerous weapons like cutlasses, daggers, bow, and arrows were said to be freely used by the bandits leaving several others wounded.

The deceased was identified to be a retired Secretary General of Kagara General Hospital, Mr Joshua Twaki while those kidnapped are yet to be identified.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incidence adding that the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman has directed that more armed Policemen be drafted to the area to secure their release and keep a vigil on the area to forestall another invasion.

The PPRO assured that the Police is on top of the situation and called on the residents of the area to always avail the Police and other Security Agencies with useful information that could lead to the attack and possible arrest of the bandits in the area.

Items carted away by the bandits are yet to be quantified as at going to Press.

In the past few months, the main target of the bandits was the Villages where Cattles and other valuables were stolen and in most cases set the Villages ablaze.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

