Ayade declares PDP Counselorship candidate, 34 others wanted over cult activities

It’s beyond politics or party, security is paramount

Anyone who harbours them will be dealt with, their houses demolished ― Dr Mboto

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade came hard on cultists, Monday by declaring a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Counselorship candidate, and 34 others wanted over their involvement in cult activities including violent killings.

Vanguard learned that Gov Ayade’s order was on the heels of the recent cult killings in the state, particularly in Calabar metropolis.

Vanguard’s findings also showed that the Ward 6 PDP Counselorship Candidate of Calabar-South LGA, was among the 35 persons declared wanted.

In a letter with reference number: SSG/SSO/430/S.I/400 dated 22nd, May 2020 sighted by Vanguard and signed the Permanent Secretary on Security in the Governor’s office, Dr Alfred Mboto stated that the 35 persons listed on the letter have been declared wanted for a spate of killings and violence in the state.

The letter partly read: “The spate of killings and violence taking place in the Calabar metropolis over supremacy of various fraternities is alarming and unacceptable by the government and people of Cross River State.

“In view of this development, the State has declared the following persons, 35 of them who have been identified as the ring leaders, wanted.

“The public is also informed that any house/hotel accommodating any of these persons or any other perpetrators of the act, will be confiscated and the owner of the property prosecuted accordingly.

“A handsome reward awaits any person or group of persons who avail security agencies the information of their whereabouts, please,” the letter stated.

When contacted on Monday, Permanent Secretary on Security in Governor’s office, Dr Alfred Mboto told Vanguard on a telephone that it was beyond politics or political party adding that the safety of lives and property was Paramount.

His words: “The order and declaration by His Excellency for the manhunt of the suspects are beyond politics or political party. It is about the security of the lives and property of the people of Cross River.

“The bloodbath in the state capital is too much. We have conducted several investigations which pointed to the suspected cultists, hence the reason for declaring them wanted, enough is enough.

“I want to warn again that it doesn’t matter who is involved or their position in government or society, anyone capable will face the full wrath of the law. Anyone who accommodates them will be arrested and prosecuted while such building will be demolished,” Mboto said.

