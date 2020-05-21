AU ECOSOCC hails Ooni of Ife over donations of PPEs, others to govts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council, AU-ECOSOCC, Nigeria, on Thursday, hailed the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, over a donation of fumigation drones, mobile fumigators, Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, to State governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Nigerian Representative, AU-ECOSOCC, Oba Olasunkanmi John, while explaining that mandate of the organization is to promote and popularise the Union’s policies and programmes towards encouraging the attainment of the Pan African Vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force in the international arena, while Agenda 2063 is the concrete manifestation of how the continent intends to achieve this vision within a 50 year period from 2013 to 2063.

The statement also pointed out that great support from every African is needed to actualize the vision and mission of the Union, hence African leaders most especially, the traditional rulers are loaded with adequate leadership skills.

The statement reads in part, “Kabiyesi, your launch and distribution of fumigation drones, vehicular fumigators and other Personal Protective Equipment to some of the state governments including the Federal Capital Territory, starting with the State of Osun and Oyo States respectively in tackling this invincible enemy is well appreciated. We are proud to be associated with you Sir.

“You have demonstrated a resolute will in contributing to the ‘Africa We Want’ and we are proud of your support hence our commendation of your efforts and also call on all African leaders to take a cue from your efforts and let’s all build Africa We Want.”

The statement also expressed the readiness of the organization to partner with the paramount ruler in this journey of placing and making Africa great based on his innovations and creative ideas.

