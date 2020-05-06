Atiku Abubakar varsity sacks 400 staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

The American University of Nigeria AUN, Yola, a private University owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has sacked over 400 of its staff.

The affected staff were handed their sack letters yesterday through their email addresses.

Sources within the University told Vanguard that no fewer than 50 top management staff including expatriates were affected in the mass sack.

The sacked staff, according to sources cut across all the departments and sections of the university

Some of the sack letters sighted by Vanguard reads “the authorities of this university regret to downsize its workers due to economic constraint and inability to pay the huge wage bills on its pay roll”.

A statement issued by the Vice President, Public Relations of the institution, Professor Abba Tahir, said the sack was part of university’s restructuring for sustainability.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar media conglomarate, Gotel Communications only last week laid off over 56 of its staff for the same reason.

Vanguard

