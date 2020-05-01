Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Assembly member dies in Nasarawa

On 10:53 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Assembly member dies in Nasarawa

By David Odama

A sitting member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Nasarawa Central Constituency has died at the Federal Medical Centre Keffi.

Announcing his demise to journalists Friday morning in Lafia, Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency said Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.
He said that the remains of the lawmaker would be buried Friday in Nasarawa local government area According to Islamic right.

ALSO READ: 68-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom

“It is very sad news to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

” His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said.

It would be recalled that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!