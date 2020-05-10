APC to Wike: Lockdown must be applied sensibly

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has urged the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to apply the lockdown strategy in containing the spread of coronavirus sensibly.

The party’s former Publicity Secretary in the state, Senibo Chris Finebone, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt enjoined the governor to engage the members of his cabinet to advise him rightly on what to do to reduce the effect of the lockdown on the residents of the state.

Finebone said the governor should involve his entire cabinet members to enable them to come up with their sub-plans on what to do at the time.

He said: “The governor should involve his entire cabinet members (as it appears he does not) in managing COVID-19 in Rivers State. If he does that, I believe every commissioner would be able to come up with their sub- plans which will form a consolidated plan for the State Committee on COVID-19 to execute. Why am I saying this?

“In all, relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies will make helpful input towards giving government fight against COVID-19 a human face by lessening the burden of the fight on the common man.

“The governor of Rivers State should assemble his entire team and ask for input from each and every one of them to enable him to fashion out a more organised war against COVID-19 in the state without losing sight of what is working elsewhere.

“With a novel virus-like Coronavirus, no man knows it all and none can reinvent the wheel. He has the men no doubt. His Committee can then go ahead and implement. Meeting with State Security Council alone is not enough.

“Lockdown is an effective way to break the chain of COVID-19 spread but must be applied in a sensible way in different locales.”

Vanguard

