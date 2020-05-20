APC now a ‘nest of lawlessness’, laments Deputy National Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

…Queries appointment of acting party scribe

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), North chapter, Senator Lawal Shuaibu has lamented what he described as the growing resort to illegalities by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying the APC is now a best of lawlessness.

In a highly caustic statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Shuaibu regretted that after his letter of May 28, 2019 warning Oshiomhole about the landmines he was laying for himself and the APC, the party leadership has continued to act in breach of all relevant laws.

Vanguard earlier reported that contending forces in the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, seemed to have sheathed their swords, as the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated Arc. Waziri Bulama as acting National Secretary of the party.

Bulama’s nomination had suffered a series of setbacks for several months, as the party’s National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, kicked against his candidature, describing his emergence as a product of narrow interests.

Salihu had accused Oshiomhole of trying to foist Bulama on the party without considering the position of the North East zonal chapter of the APC, which he (Salihu) chairs.

The matter had degenerated into a string of lawsuits, with anti-Oshiomhole forces teaming up with his state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who had been at loggerheads with the national chairman.

