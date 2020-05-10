APC Group commends Buhari, Abiodun’s efforts towards combating COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

The National Committee for APC Progressives Group (NCAPG), Ogun State chapter, has commended President Muhammad Buhari – led Federal Government and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for their genuine efforts towards flattening the Corona Virus curve in Ogun State and Nigeria generally.

The group while also commending other APC governors for keying into the federal government’s battle plan against the pandemic, said the determination of Buhari and Abiodun to check the spread of the virus and the mapping out strategies to defeat it, was a further demonstration that they meant well for the people.

The State Coordinator of the group, Com. Bayo Alayande noted that the issuance of an executive proclamation by the Ogun State government, placing a ban on public gatherings and use of nose covers with the law enforcement agents saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance, has helped in reducing the spread of the virus amongst residence of the state.

Alayande recalled that the group had complimented the state and federal government’s efforts through their National Executives led by the National Chairman Hon. Adebayo Akanbi Oyinloye which recently donated over 2,000 nose masks and food items to about 250 identified vulnerable people in their midst.

“We will not fail to acknowledge and appreciate the kind gestures of Governor Dapo Abiodun for the approval and distribution of relief materials to the people of Ogun state to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“Our findings show that so many youths, households and stranded students of the state benefited from this palliatives.

“We have also contributed in one way or the other through our National Executives led by the National Chairman Hon. Adebayo Akanbi Oyinloye by donating 2,000 nose masks and also food items to about 250 identified vulnerable people among our members”.

“We commend the Governor’s efforts in the establishment of Test Centers, and the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Infrared”.

“Thermometers, Multi-Parameters, along with Intensive Care Equipment like Ventilators, ICU Beds, Infusion Pumps, Signs Monitor, Suctioning Machine etc., which

has found its way into the pages of history as parts of the efforts of the state government to combat covid-19,” Alayande said.

The NCAPG Coordinator in the state also acknowledged the efforts of the government, the kind gestures of individuals and corporate organizations via donations in the fight against Covid-19.

He urged Nigerians, particularly residents and indigenes of Ogun State to obey all medical and safety guidelines provided by the State and Federal Ministry of Health respectively.

