Breaking News
Translate

Anti-terrorism: Group hails Buhari, military, demands accountability on $1bn spending

On 10:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Muhammadu Buhari

Pro-Democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the renewed fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The group, in a press statement made available to newsmen by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, said the renewed fight against the insurgents must be sustained.

“We are never shy to commend the president and the troops when there is an improvement in the fight against the Boko Haram. The president must ensure that this fight is sustained”.

READ ALSO: Buhari lists post COVID-19 economic recovery strategies

“The president and the Military authorities should stop giving amnesty to repentant Boko Haram. The Greek gift by the president encourages people to take up arms against the state with the hope that one day they would be given amnesty. This scheme is not sustainable.”

“The upsurge in the violent crime and armed banditry in Katsina State is a pointer to the fact that the war is still far from being over.”

“Consequently, all the arrested Boko Haram members should be subjected to open trial. The only way the Nigerian State can avenge for the death of our Servicemen and women and all other victims of Boko Haram insurgency is by ensuring that justice is done.”

Adeyanju however, called on the president to give the Army Chief, General Buratai all the necessary support he needs to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgents while also asking that the President and the military authorities should be ready to give a detailed account of their stewardship, especially the $1b budgeted for purchase of Arms in the fight against Boko Haram.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!