Pro-Democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the renewed fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The group, in a press statement made available to newsmen by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, said the renewed fight against the insurgents must be sustained.

“We are never shy to commend the president and the troops when there is an improvement in the fight against the Boko Haram. The president must ensure that this fight is sustained”.

“The president and the Military authorities should stop giving amnesty to repentant Boko Haram. The Greek gift by the president encourages people to take up arms against the state with the hope that one day they would be given amnesty. This scheme is not sustainable.”

“The upsurge in the violent crime and armed banditry in Katsina State is a pointer to the fact that the war is still far from being over.”

“Consequently, all the arrested Boko Haram members should be subjected to open trial. The only way the Nigerian State can avenge for the death of our Servicemen and women and all other victims of Boko Haram insurgency is by ensuring that justice is done.”

Adeyanju however, called on the president to give the Army Chief, General Buratai all the necessary support he needs to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgents while also asking that the President and the military authorities should be ready to give a detailed account of their stewardship, especially the $1b budgeted for purchase of Arms in the fight against Boko Haram.

VANGUARD

