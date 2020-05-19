ANEEJ urges FG on transparent framework on COVID-19 related interventions

Kindly Share This Story:

Says names of palliative beneficiaries, amount spent be published

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Tuesday, urged the Federal Government on a transparent and comprehensive framework on Coronavirus, COVID-19 related interventions.

This was stated by the Executive Director, ANEEJ, and Head of MANTRA project, Rev David Ugolor, in a telephone chat with Vanguard, over palliative distribution by officials of government to Nigerians under the lockdown and stay-at-home orders announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Ugolor, who expressed concern over the process of distribution of the palliatives also pointed out that there has not been effective communication explaining to Nigerians the difference between National Cash Transfer, NCT, programme which beneficiaries currently are paid N20, 000 due for four months-January-April 2020 and palliative distribution, which are two different interventions.

He said: “It is important that the Federal Government puts in place a transparent and comprehensive framework for its COVID-19-related interventions to ensure fairness, accountability, and maximum impact. This should be effectively communicated to the public to avoid mix up.

“The UNODC has just published a guide with recommendations on the allocation and distribution of emergency rescue packages in the context and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations are useful to both government and civil society in putting in place frameworks relief efforts related to the pandemic.

These include Clear, objective and transparent criteria for the qualification of intended beneficiaries and recipients (individuals and SMEs); Open, clear and consistent) communication and outreach channels to raise awareness and understanding of beneficiaries and the public; Use of technology for efficient, transparent and accountable disbursement of resources; Comprehensive auditing, oversight, monitoring and verification of appropriate receipts.

“Communication has not been effective, but we are aware that beneficiaries of the National Cash Transfer Programme are currently been paid 20,000 Naira, being the amount due to them for four months (January – April 2020). This has not been properly clarified by the government whether the criteria mentioned above are being applied to the NCTP or not.”

The ANEEJ boss also said it has become imperative for the government to publish names of palliative beneficiaries in order to prove that the government is accountable to the people because it is spending the commonwealth of Nigerians.

“I think it is necessary for the government to publish names of palliative beneficiaries and also show how much has been spent for the purpose of accountability.

“Nigerians are aware of the huge donations to the federal government by individuals and corporate organisations including banks to support the Federal Government’s COVID-19 response. CSOs and many Nigerians are already calling for this and I think the government to respond appropriately”, he added.

