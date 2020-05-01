Amnesty Programme: Niger Delta stakeholders oppose alleged plan to appoint Aroloyeteim 

Kindly Share This Story:

Critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have unanimously risen against the alleged plan by the Federal Government to appoint the head of Reintegration in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brown Aroyoloteim, as the new Coordinator of the Programme.

This was made known in a communique signed after a meeting held in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital, by critical stakeholders in the region drawn from the Niger Delta Aborigines, NDA, The Ex-militants League, TEL, Regional Elders Forum, REL and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

READ ALSO

Led by Chief Terry Ebifa, the groups said that they vehemently opposed to foist of Aroyoloteim on the people of Niger Delta noting that he does not command the respect of ex-militants and especially as he hails from the same local government area with the sacked Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, in Kalabari, Rivers State.

Aroyoloteim, according to Ebifa, who spoke for the group, said that, the position of the Coordinator to the Presidential Amnesty Programme was not an exclusive preserve of a particular tribe in the Delta region, wondering the rationale behind appointing a Kalabari man to replace another man of Kalabari extraction in a multi-ethnic region like the Niger Delta.

The group asked the President to make his choice from other tribes in the region and stop provoking ethnic imbalance among the people.

According to Ebifa, there are other nationalities in the region that have never been represented by a way of appointment into that office noting that emphasis should now shift from the Ijaw nation to other areas of the region.

In attendance at the meeting were Prieye Dekibo, a.k.a Allamblo, Austin Ebikake, Ayade Ekong, a.k.a Obituary, Fejiro Ejaife, Ebakumor Willy and Eugene Adagbabri. Others include Dokubo Derateide, Ambiri John, Aboy Dudafa, Johnbosco Udom among others.

Kindly Share This Story: