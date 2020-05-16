Amazing “Dara’s Cook Show” berths

Kindly Share This Story:

“Dara’s Cook Show”, a TV show delivering an array of traditional meals while playing host to notable faces for the entertainment industry.

It is a breath of fresh air in cook show hosting in Nigeria, as it is anchored by a vibrant and intelligent eight (8) year old Darasimi Nadi.

Dara, as she is fondly called, loves to cook and a professional in cooking, she has good communication skills.

READ ALSO:

“Dara’s Cook Show” is an amazing entertaining TV show which shows the brevity of a little Nigerian girl, whose entertaining prowess and capacity is overwhelming and highly alarming in the TV show history.

Coming from the stables of MimiHagz Production, same brains behind the Myth of Wife Sharing in Tiv Land, One Night One Chance, Ngumimi, The Pensioner and many more, the show promises to be best of it’s kind.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: