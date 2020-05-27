Amaechi, best transportation minister in Nigeria’s history- El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has described Rotimi Amaechi as the best Transportation Minister in the history of Nigeria.

Governor El-Rufai stated this at a Zoom video meeting organised to celebrate the 55th birthday of Amaechi on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

“He is the best Minister of Transportation the country has ever had. No Minister of Transportation has achieved what Amaechi has achieved in difficult circumstances.

“I have benefited immensely from him. He has raised money for my campaigns and has advised me time and time again. He is one of the best of the best,” he said.

He went to list the qualities of Amaechi to include among others a sense of inclusiveness, courage, and selflessness.

The governor who went memory lane to narrate how Amaechi was lured into the All Progressives Congress, APC also added that the former governor of Rivers state is held in high esteem by President Muhammadu Buhari owing to his selflessness.

On his part, Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong described Amaechi as a man “who can sacrifice anything he has for a friend.”

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina also praised the leadership qualities of Amaechi, coming short of seeing him in a higher political calling in the future.

According to Adesina, Amaechi “has age on his side and he has a long way to go.”

A long time friend of celebrant and minister of state for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora thanked God for the life of Amaechi, stressing that he is a man “always ready to assist when the need arises.”

The virtual meeting had eminent participants including Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, NIMASA Director-General, Bashar Jimoh, Minister of State (Labour and Productivity), Festus Keyamo, APC chieftain, Victor Giadom amongst others.

Kindly Share This Story: