Alex Iwobi in cloud nine over Rohr’s contract extension

By John Egbokhan

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has said he was delighted that Manager Gernot Rohr has agreed a contract extension with the Nigerian senior national side.

The Franco-German tactician, whose contract, was due to elapse next month, last week agreed to extend his deal with the Super Eagles, for a further two years.

Speaking on an Instagram live conversation with Nigeria_SuperEagles on Monday night,, which was monitored by our correspondent, Iwobi, said he would have been disappointed if Rohr had refused to extend his romance with the national team.

“The dreadlocked-wearing Everton offensive midfielder credited Rohr for building a new crop of exciting players, who he noted would soon blossom into continental and world-class players.

Iwobi said, “ I am excited and over the moon that our coach has agreed to continue doing his good work with the Super Eagles.

“It is a welcome development that Coach Rohr because he has given so much to build this young team and the future is very bright and it was only appropriate that the NFF offered him the opportunity to continue his work, which would benefit the country because he knows the players inside out and will continue from where he stopped before the coronavirus pandemic broke out”, added Iwobi.

Rohr, who consented to the new stringent terns presented by the Nigeria Football Federation legal team, qualified Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after the team had failed to qualify for two consecutive AFCON tournaments.

He also qualified the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, exiting in the group stage.

