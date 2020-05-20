Alabi compensates market demolition victims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member of the House of Representatives representing Egbeda/Ona Ara, Hon. Akin Alabi has paid 30 stall owners/occupants that had their structures demolished in the recent demolition exercise by the state government at the Iwo Road Market in Ibadan.

Hon Alabi stressed the importance of keeping them in business during and after the pandemic. The 1m donation to their cause will help them to not only get a new place to do business but to also allow them feed their families while they recover from the effects of the pandemic and shop demolition.

Hon Alabi, The Chairman of the house on Governmental affairs stated that the State is right to have carried out the exercise in order to follow up with the Market’s masterplan and assured them that they will be compensated by the state if they haven’t received it yet, he only wanted to contribute his quota.

