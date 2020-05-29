*Says it’s too early to engage in 2023 politics
Uyo: Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has said that the people would resist any attempt by individuals or groups to return them to the evil years when kidnapping and politically motivated killings brought untold fears to the land.
Emmanuel who made the assertion on Friday during his state-wide broadcast to mark his 5years anniversary in the saddle stressed that Akwa Ibom people have made a choice to stay and live in peace and urged those who traffic in violence to take note.
His words, “Let me emphatically state here, that Akwa Ibom people enjoy the peace and security we currently have and will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to return us to the evil years when kidnapping and politically motivated killings brought untold fears into this land.
” Akwa Ibom people have made a choice to stay and live in peace. Those who traffic in violence should take note. Government will ensure that those who are planning such evil as a strategy for winning elections will be sorely disappointed. Akwa Ibom people have gone beyond those fearful years.
” I call on our people to come together and bury the poisonous chalice of politics, of blackmail, of sponsoring false and libelous stories about our leaders in the press just to settle political scores”
The governor, reiterated that this is the time for governance and all hands must be on deck to move the state collectively to a path of steady growth and development, noting
that it was too early to engage in politics of 2023.
He added there would be enough time to engage in politics when the time is ripe, saying, “Good leaders do not plan for the next elections; they plan for the next generations.
Let us therefore, see the next generation of AkwaIbomites as assets that must be nurtured, expanded and made ready for the future.
“Destroying the chords of our unity at the altar of partisan politics, or waging wars against brothers and sisters just to settle ancient animosities should be discouraged. I call on AkwaIbomites to come join the train of peace and development as it moves gingerly on the path of our completion agenda.
“We achieved a lot for our people in five years, and we hope to do as much with the resources at our disposal in the coming years.Our State enjoys the distinction of being one of the safest States in the nation. We will ensure that this critical element of the Social Contract remains an abiding article of faith”
“Let me also add it here that, we have been steadfast in the prompt payments of our salaries and pensions.The salary and pension for this month, have already been processed and I am sure most public servants have received or are about to receive the alerts.
“Our social infrastructure continues to engage our attention. As you may have observed, the 21-storey Intelligent Building, easily one of most modern and sturdy buildings in the nation is almost ready.
“We hope the International Oil Companies will see the need to relocate their headquarters to our State as well as such agencies as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR.)”
The governor also said that he has deployed huge resources in road infrastructure and could state emphatically that the administration has constructed/completed the longest dualized thoroughfares in Nigeria in the last five years including Uyo-Etinan road, Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road, Etinan-East-West road and Eket-Ibeno road, Airport-Okobo road.
” In addition, Ring road II and the ten lane Ring road III in Uyo Metropolis are in advance stages of completion, while contract has been awarded for construction of surface and underground drain structure for collection and final discharge of Uyo metropolis flood water at IBB Way, Uyo.
” This we have done in collaborations with my Wife, Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel’s Pet Project (FEYReP.) We continue to support farmers and market women with interest-free loans and youth and women empowerment schemes. We will continue to invest in these areas because of the multiplier effect it brings.
“The Post-Covid-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee which I inaugurated weeks ago is another proactive way we look at the economic fortunes of our State. As you are all aware, Nigeria is a mono-product economy propelled by oil. Today, the oil market is gloomy and completely bearish.
“A little over a month ago, oil prices were in the negative which means you couldn’t even sell the oil you have and you have to pay for storage space. We are hopeful that the recommendations the committee will come up with, will help us strategize and look at Akwa Ibom in a possible post-crude oil propelled economy” Emmanuel stated.