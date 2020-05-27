Akinwumi Adesina has not stepped down as AfDB President – Oladokun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

In the face of the call by the United States government for a fresh investigation into some allegations against the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the former Director of Communication in the bank, Victor Oladokun, has dispelled the rumour that he has stepped down

In his official facebook page, Oladokun said the news doing the rounds on social media that Adesina has stepped down as the President of the AfDB was blatantly false.

“The information is blatantly false and fits a deliberate well-orchestrated campaign of calumny and misinformation. #AkinwumiAdesina has NOT stepped down and is still President of the African Development Bank, Africa’s premier development finance institution.”

Meanwhile, former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Aruma Oteh, has described Adesina as a man of integrity & a great leader.

She said in her official twitter handle @aoteh that “ He remains the best man 2lead Africa’s great institution 4the next 5 years. I was #AfDB Staff17 years – loan officer 4North & West Africa -Treasurer and Group VP Africa.

She added “ AfDB_Group has a rigorous hiring process – several processes before the decision is submitted 2the President 4approval. Allegations are frivolousness +written in a way that cud make an uninformed observer wonder. Board Ethics Committee absolved the President.”

She added “Investigation was already concluded. The Board Ethics Committee absolved @akin_adesina @AfDB_Group President of wrong doing. Allegations were frivolous &unsuccessfully tried 2tarnish image of this man of gr8 integrity who is ensuring Africa realizes its great potential

