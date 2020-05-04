Kindly Share This Story:

As health workers get 50% of consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance

Arogbonlo Israel

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has placed a ban on daily activities in major and community markets across the state, as part of the stricter and tighter measures to enforce social and physical distancing in vulnerable centres of crowd assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Olabode Richard Olatunde, Monday.

The measures became necessary after the government observed that the people have failed to respond to the basic precautionary measures earlier approved to contain the pandemic.

According to Governor Akeredolu, out of the seven days in a week, the concession would be given for two days of market activities to enable restocking of food items and beverages for families.

He named the days approved for market activities as Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week, warning that nobody should be seen within the market premises on unapproved days.

The Governor also directed that the main perishable food supply depot in each of the city centres in the state will only open for business on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Oja Oba, Isinkan, Iloro, Isolo, in Akure and their equivalents across the state will remain shut in accordance with the approved schedules earlier stated, while only Shasha and Iloro markets in Akure and their equivalents across the state will open for business on the basis of the three-day concession,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor further clarified that the ban does not affect corner shops and shop window outlets within residences.

Governor Akeredolu, who made the disclosure at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure on Monday during the weekly update on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, said there is also a ban on a non-food item on parade on the approved days.

“Such non-food items which draw an unnecessary crowd into the markets include, but are not limited to fabrics, pieces of jewellery, cosmetics, shoes, furniture, decorations, books and stationery, phone and electronics, beer parlours and pleasure centres and others in such category.

Governor Akeredolu also announced that he has approved that all Health workers in the state be paid 50% of their consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance.

He added that all healthcare workers working directly in the Isolation Centre/Treatment Centre are to get additional 20% of their 50% as special risk allowance, adding that they will also get a top-up lump sum from the funds of the PTF.

In order to control the influx of people whose COVID-19 status cannot be guaranteed, Governor Akeredolu also directed the total blockade of some boundary routes that connect Ondo State with neighbouring states.

Vanguard

