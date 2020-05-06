Agitators enjoin Niger Deltans to support Akpabio, Pondei

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

AGITATORS in Niger Delta, yesterday, urged Niger Deltans to throw their weight behind the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, led by Prof Keme-Pondei in their bid to turn around the region.

The agitators under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (CYNDAC), in a statement by “Gen” Ezon Ebi, said: “We appeal to every well-meaning Niger Deltan to support the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Pondei-led NDDC in cleaning the Augean stable and perfecting the sterling job they are doing.”

They said the hullabaloo and blackmail against Akpabio and NDDC was the handiwork of greedy persons that had been ripping off the region through bogus contracts, adding, ”Corruption and the enemies of the Niger Delta are fighting back, but the region and her people will always prevail.”

“We, at 21 CYNDAC have come to the obvious conclusion that the perennial enemies of the Niger Delta, who feed fat on NDDC at the expense of the development of the region and her people are at daggers drawn to abridge the positive momentum of the IMC through blackmail, unsubstantiated allegations and outright falsehoods.

“It is often said that when a cacophony of voices systematically challenge the operations of a new leader, most often, he is not doing business as usual and is most likely working to change the status quo for the better.

“That is the presently the situation of things at NDDC, where President Buhari and Senator Akpabo have chosen Prof Keme Pondei as Ag Managing Director to midwife a new NDDC. They want to stop the forensic audit, which is the major weapon being used to fight corruption in the Commission,” the group said.

