After killing 2, fleeing truck driver crushes only child to death in Cross River

She was only child, crushed to death like a fly beyond recognition ― Eyewitness

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was pandemonium late Friday night when a truck conveying beverages veered off the road at Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area killing a teenager on the spot and two others.

Vanguard learned that the truck belonging to Black Hood Nigeria (BHN) conveying alcoholic drinks veered-off in Ugep, Yakurr LGA killing a teenage girl on the spot including the driver and conductor.

Vanguard also gathered that the tragic incident which occurred at about 8:15 pm on Friday, close to the former Mercantile Bank in Lebolkom-Ijiman also claimed the life of the driver and his conductor destroying property worth millions of Naira.

An eyewitness, Mr Obeten said the truck had lost control and veered off into one of the victims (teenager’s) compound where she and her mother usually sell petty food items, crushing her to death on the spot.

The eyewitness told Vanguard that the young girl who was an only child of her parents was “crushed beyond recognition like a fly in front of her premises” where the vehicle veered off to while her mum and few other people escaped unhurt.

Findings showed that the vehicle was returning from the Nigerian Breweries depot at Abomege, neighbouring Ebonyi State to Calabar before the tragic incident occurred.

Vanguard also learned that the driver of the vehicle had killed two persons earlier at Itigidi, Abi local government area, and was on the run before the second incident happened.

As at the time of filing this report, the remains of the girl had been evacuated by men of the Federal Road Safety CorpsFRSC,but that of the conductor was still trapped at the scene of the incident.

