After 14 chemo sessions: Daniel seeks N7m for comprehensive cancer treatment

By Chioma Obinna

Few months back, Vanguard published a pathetic story of Daniel Joseph, a nine-year-old boy who is suffering from the cancer of the eye and seeking the sum of N7 million and in order to go for life-saving surgery as part of his treatment.

Good Health Weekly published his story twice a few months back and kind-hearted Nigerians responded and contributed generously.

While Daniel and his family are grateful and appreciate the kindness and love expressed by some Nigerians who donated towards his treatment, a sum of N520, 000 was realised so far. This money was also utilised to offset part of the bills for his treatment.

Currently, Daniel has undergone 14 sessions of chemotherapy. Sadly, it is just the beginning of his treatment as he requires life-saving surgery. He is yet to get the needed financial help to complete his treatment at the Paediatrics and Child health department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Daniel who is currently lacking motherly care because his mother abandoned him due to his condition is appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help him save his remaining eye from being damaged by cancer.

According to a medical report signed by Consultant Paediatrician, Dr. I.N Akinwumi, a brain CT scan done at the time of his presentation revealed features suggestive of a left orbit lymphangioma and Histopathology report of left eye tissue revealed embryonal rhabdomyosarcom.

The report revealed he had subsequently had enucleation of the left eye with excisional biopsy to be followed with chemotherapy.

As it stands, Daniel requires about N7 million to complete his treatment.

Narrating the boy’s ordeal, Daniel’s father, Mr. Joseph Emereuwa, a native of Awomukwn Umuanhia in Abia State said the condition started about two years ago when Daniel returned from school and it was discovered that one of his eyes was becoming bigger than the other.

“Since then, we have taken him to several hospitals both in Ogun and Lagos state to know exactly what the problem is before we eventually ended up at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was diagnosed with cancer. But in the process of trying to figure out the nature of the disease, he lost his left eye. Joseph revealed that on the day his child was undergoing surgery, he was struck by stroke, “I had a stroke and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

“After his surgery, everything seems to be okay until July 2019 when the eye began to swell up again and when we visited the hospital we were told that he will need chemotherapy but we requested for him to be discharged because we had no money to continue the treatment.

Today, his case has worsened. I am appealing to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to our rescue.”

If you are touched by Daniel’s predicament, kindly forward your donation to Joseph C. Emereuwa UBA account, 2022421531 or contact Daniel’s father on 08136413668

