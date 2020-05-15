AFAN hails Prof Gambari over appointment as CoS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Friday, hailed Professor Ibrahim Gambari over the appointment as new Chief of Staff, CoS, to President Muhammadu Buhari amid the raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where the association expressed optimism that Gambari’s appointment will definitely bring about the much-desired performance during and after the COVID-19 pandemic to make Nigeria great.

The association also described Gambari as a diplomat with vast experience and understands good governance who have been part of national and international systems of administration will positively turnaround bedeviling issues that have stunted the development and growth of national life including the agricultural sector.

It also commended President Buhari for making Gambari his CoS, because of his wealth of experience and high prospects to actualize and achieve the vision and intentions of the President for the country.

The statement reads in part, “The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) congratulates Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. We applaud the well-deserved appointment which is obviously on merit.

“A first degree from LSE, a Masters’s degree from Columbia capped with a Ph.D. also from the same world-renowned University is an awesome achievement.

“As chief of staff Gambari towers above a good majority of the cabinet and will definitely bring about the much-desired performance during and after the COVID-19 pandemic to make Nigeria great.”

The association also expressed confidence that the newly appointed CoS will use his good office to facilitate agricultural policies, programmes, and projects in order to boost food productivity, availability, affordability, and security.

“We are confident that the veteran diplomat knows that Agriculture is the fastest way to get Nigeria to greater heights now that oil prices are plummeting and will, therefore, support the SHFs (Small Holder farmers) who are the engine room of food security and populate AFAN”, it added.

