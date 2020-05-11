Adamawa Police Command set up task force on Shilla boys

Following Sunday night jungle justice on three Shilla boys by irate mobs in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, the State Police Command has constituted a Special Task Force to checkmate the menace of the miscreants.

The three suspected Shilla boys were killed and burnt to ashes as they beat the curfew imposed on the state, and went out for their criminal activities at about 10 pm before they met their Waterloo.

The suspects had earlier disguised as good Samaritans conveying patients from the hospital, but unknowing to the security agents, the had snatched a tricycle and dispossessed the passengers of their belongings before speeding away.

The fleeing criminals were given a hot chase by passers-by, caught up with them, and were instantly killed and burnt to ashes.

Disturbed by the ugly trend and the increasing menace of the miscreants (Shilla Boys), Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Mr Olugbega Adeyanju set up a task force headed by a Deputy Commissioner, Ajani Musbahu.

Announcing this in Yola Monday, the Police Image Maker, Suleiman Nguroje said the setting up of the task force followed increasing activities of the miscreants on innocent citizens.

He stated that the task force was Lloyd go after the criminals into their hideouts until they are completely uprooted.

The PPRO added that the suspected sponsors of the underage drinking Shilla boys will not be left out in the new operations.

He, however, warned citizens not to take the laws into their hands, but to report any suspect to the police or other law enforcement agencies.

The Police Image Maker disclosed that the state Police Boss had charged members of the task force to be professional in their assignment.

