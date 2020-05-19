Breaking News
ABCHealth appoints Atoki new Chief Executive Officer

On 8:03 pmIn Businessby
By Peter Egwuatu

Chief Executive

The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) has announced the appointment of Mories Atoki as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The coalition said in a statement that Mories brings years of experience as a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers where she pioneered and led the firm’s Sustainability & Climate Change practice.

It said with an extensive track record in the field of development and as a recognised sustainability expert, she is a member of the Advisory Board of Partners for Review (P4R), a United Nations-supported initiative to standardise sustainable development reporting. Mories is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School (HBS) as well as the London School of Business & Finance.

Chairman of ABCHealth and Co-Chairman of Global Business Coalition for Health (GBCHealth), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “Mories’ appointment comes at a critical moment for ABCHealth. We have just finalised a rigorous strategic planning process aimed at transforming Africa’s Health landscape. Our theory of change now needs to be implemented and Mories has a mandate to successfully drive its implementation.”

CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and Board member of ABCHealth, Zouera Youssoufou, said: “Mories has a strong track record for execution. She has good communication skills and great leadership capabilities. Her understanding of Africa’s health landscape provides a balanced perspective in our organisation’s mandate of transforming the continent’s health landscape.

Speaking on her appointment, Atoki said: “I am honoured and excited to lead ABCHealth. I believe that my appointment as the CEO of ABCHealth has come at a time when Africa clearly needs a strong convener of all stakeholders in Africa’s public and private sectors to facilitate deep partnerships and collaboration all with one end in sight – improving the continent’s health outcomes.”

