By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

An 85 years old grandmother, a resident of Sabon-Kaura area of Bauchi metropolis who is grateful for the construction of a road in her area, has narrated how she and her contemporaries walked barefooted in muddy water whenever it rained.

Mama Muwa Isa who was apparently fighting back tears while speaking in Hausa told Vanguard that until very recently, people of her area plied bush paths to avoid the swamp created by rainfall along Sabon Kaura-Jos road.

She said it will be an honour to meet the governor and thank him personally for bringing a developmental project to her doorstep.

“Could you take me to the governor? I just want to thank him personally for this road (Sabon Kaura-Jos road). From when I was a child, I have always prayed that God will remember us and send us somebody who would see the construction of this road as his own project.

“Sometimes, I wondered how my grandchildren would survive what we went through on this road. It became a norm for several years, whenever we were stepping out, we would carry extra slippers along so that we could change it to the cleaner one when we were out of the road. Thank God that I lived long enough to witness this day. I am just thankful. I couldn’t be happier. Please tell him that I am grateful,” the grandmother said.

The 6.25km bye-pass which runs from Miri village, Jos road to Dass road by the ATBU fence is expected to cost about N2.5 billion

The contract which was awarded to Messrs Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited features two lanes 10.8m wide and 1.5m shoulders on both sides.

