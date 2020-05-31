53 YEARS OF BIAFRA: Kanu vows, says we will not forget May 30

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Leader of Independent People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has hailed those he described as fallen heroes, saying the actualisation of Biafra Republic is certain.

He expressed happiness over the peaceful way his members and sympathisers of Biafra observed this year’s Biafra Day celebration.

The Biafra Day celebration, observed yearly by IPOB, held yesterday without any crisis as people went about their businesses.

May 30, 1967 was the day then Colonel Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, then military-governor of Eastern Region, declared Biafra as a separate entity from Nigeria. Kanu had directed that there would be no sit-at-home during this year’s Biafra Day.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPoB, Emma Powerful, Kanu vowed that May 30 will never be forgotten, and commended the “bravery, commitment, and courage of Biafran fallen heroes who staked their lives for other Biafrans to live.’’

READ ALSO:

The statement reads:”Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, across every inch of land and forest where they fought and fell to protect their children, their relatives, and their generations unborn, we lit a beacon to shine their light of hope upon this generation of IPoB.

“From Igede to Opobo, from Bakassi to Edo, their light did shine at 12 midnight.

We must remember them every May 30, on Biafra Heroes Day. IPoB will continue to remember and celebrate them.

“We have remembered them and their memories shall continue to abide with us until we achieve that freedom for all, for which they laid down their lives.

“The class of 19 67-70 we salute you. The international community including United Nations, European Union and European Parliament, France, America, Africa and Nigeria should free Biafra.”

Meanwhile, as some sections of the South-East geopolitical zone marked the 53 years anniversary of the declaration of defunct Biafra Republic, Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, has said that time has come for the country to revisit Aburi Accord.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard, Ahamba, who was the Minority Leader of old Imo State House of Assembly in the Second Republic, said all the things that led to the declaration of defunct Republic of Biafra 53 years ago are still prevalent in Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: