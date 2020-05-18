Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

ADAMAWA State Police command has nabbed 40 persons in connection with the communal clash between the Chobo natives and their Hausa/ Fulani settlers in Lamurde local government area.

This is even as the state government had earlier imposed a 24 hours curfew as hostilities and fierce fighting ranges.

Adamawa State Police Command spokesman, Mr Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement in YOLA Monday that the command in collaboration with other security agencies will commence full enforcement of the curfew beginning from today.

He stated that with the curfew in place all sorts of movements in any part of the local government and adjourning communities are prohibited.

According to him dangerous weapons, including sophisticated ones have been imposed from the warring parties.

The PPRO added that already a detachment of the Mobile Police alongside other Security operatives have already cordoned the area to ensure that peace is restored in the possible shortest time.

The command, the Image Maker maintained appealed to the general public who have no business in the area to stay clear to avoid the wrath of the law.

Only Sunday night, as the communal clash was assuming an uncontrollable situation, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri quickly imposed a 24 hours curfew on the local government.

Clashes erupted in the area last Thursday over minor disagreement between the Chobo natives and their settlers and the skirmishes ranges on.

