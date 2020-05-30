268 Nigerians evacuated from China arrive Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

268 Nigerians evacuated from China have arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The evacuees were brought back to Nigeria by Air Peace airline who had on Thursday flew some Chinese nationals out of the country to China.

The arrival of the evacuees from China was disclosed by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa via her twitter handle. She said the ” returnees would proceed on compulsory 14 days quarantine as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control”.

Some of the returnees were said to have faced racial discriminations in Guangzhou, China, from provincial officials. They were reportedly “evicted from their apartments and hotels following their alleged refusal to go for the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Guangdong Provincial authorities sequel to the outbreak of coronavirus”.

There was also a video of a woman with two children who were staying on the streets. In the footage, the unidentified woman was feeding her infant daughter as the older second child slept in a baby walker; she was allegedly evicted from her apartment.

But the Chinese authorities said, ” they subsequently provided free hotel accommodations for 207 Nigerians”.

The Chinese government also said the beneficiaries included Nigerians who were evicted from their hotels and apartments by officials in the wake of the compulsory quarantine and testing of foreigners for coronavirus by the Guangzhou Municipal Authorities.

