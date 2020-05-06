Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: 256 Nigerian voluntary returnees arrive Lagos from UAE

On 8:29 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: 256 Nigerian voluntary returnees arrive Lagos from UAE

256 Nigerian voluntary returnees have just arrived in Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos State.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ban of flights in and out of Nigeria extended by four weeks – PTF

Regional Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs. Victoria Shin – Abah said the aircraft arrived at 7.30 pm.

The 260 evacuees are on their way to the isolation centre prepared by the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After alighting, there were profiled by security, health, and border control officials at the Lagos Airport.

Details Later…

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!