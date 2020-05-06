BREAKING: 256 Nigerian voluntary returnees arrive Lagos from UAE

Kindly Share This Story:

256 Nigerian voluntary returnees have just arrived in Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos State.

Regional Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mrs. Victoria Shin – Abah said the aircraft arrived at 7.30 pm.

The 260 evacuees are on their way to the isolation centre prepared by the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After alighting, there were profiled by security, health, and border control officials at the Lagos Airport.

