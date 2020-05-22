10 Kaduna family members test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Ten out of 18 new Covid-19 cases in Kaduna State are members of one family, Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i has said.

El-Rufa’i said on his Twitter handle, that the new cases were recorded in the 4 Local Government Areas of Kaduna North, Zaria, Chikun and Sabon-Gari

He called on Kaduna State citizens to adhere strictly to safety measures put in place to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Also, the government has declared that there will not be Eid-el-Fitr congregational prayers in Kaduna, as part of measures to avert community transmission of the virus in the State.

“18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are members of one family.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.”

“Residents are advised to adhere to safety measures,” he said.

