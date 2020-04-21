Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid are preparing to make an approach for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The 27-year-old has enjoyed an impressive career at the Allianz Arena, scoring 27 goals from 342 appearances in all competitions.

However, with just over a year remaining on his contract, the Austria international is naturally on the radar of a number of Bayern’s European rivals.

According to Bild, Zinedine Zidane has given the green light for Real to launch a bid for Alaba’s signature during the next transfer window.

While the player may still opt to continue his career with the Bundesliga leaders, it is suggested that Madrid would be one of his preferred destinations should he leave the club.

Barcelona are also said to be considering a bid for Alaba later in 2020.

Vanguard

