Yobe’s suspected COVID-19 case tests negative

The Yobe State Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on Thursday the suspected coronavirus case in Nguru local government area of the state has tested negative for the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Gana, who disclosed this in Damaturu, said after all the standard guidelines and protocols were followed, the person’s samples were collected and sent to a laboratory in Abuja for testing and the result turned out to be negative.

The commissioner said: “Because of some etymological trend, the history of travel, the possible contacts by virtue of the patient’s profession in Lagos being a tea hawker.

“We felt that there was a need to rule out COVID-19, especially for the fact that he came with cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. So his samples were collected and sent to Abuja for testing.

“At this juncture, I am very happy to announce that the results came out negative. We now confirmed that the patient does not have coronavirus.” (NAN)

