Workers’ Day: FG declares May 1 Public Holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuria in a statement on Tuesday said the Interior minister,

Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The statement commended Nigerian “workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country”.

Aregbesola who thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the face of current challenges assured that their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by Government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

He said with the cooperation of every citizen as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind.

The Minister expressed optimism that the nation’s economy will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience, taking cognizance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by the Federal Government. He, therefore, called on Nigerians to remain calm and be hopeful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

