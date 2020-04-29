Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020, as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuria, said in a statement yesterday that Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister commended Nigerian “workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.”

Aregbesola, who thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the face of current challenges, assured that their commitment and patience would complement the efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

He said with the cooperation of every citizen as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind.

