Why Kaduna will not relax lockdown in Ramadan

On 9:56 amIn Newsby
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

…As El-Rufai salutes Muslim community

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has explained why his government may not relax the lockdown order during Ramadan, insisting that ‘’the severe challenges posed to lives and livelihoods by COVID-19 made it impossible to relax the quarantine conditions at this time.”

El Rufai,however appealed to Muslims to see the special circumstances under which Ramadan was being observed this year as a necessary sacrifice to safeguard public health.

In a message to mark the commencement of Ramadan, Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to Allah for His Mercy even in this difficult moment.

In the message which was signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, El Rufai  salutes Muslims as the fasting begins.

The Governor urged ‘’Muslims to pray for the country, peace in the land and the containment of Covid-19 as they observe the discipline of fasting, worship and spiritual renewal in the holy month of Ramadan.

El Rufai also commended the commitment of Imams and other leaders of faith to ensure that the activities connected to Ramadan are conducted without mass gatherings and congregational worship.

The statement  described this rational approach to the practise of faith as exemplary.

The Governor also argued  that ‘’the severe challenges posed to lives and livelihoods make it impossible to relax the quarantine conditions at this time.’’

El Rufai   expressed confidence that ‘’if the necessary sacrifices are made now, and everyone observes public health advice such as social distancing, regular hand-washing with soap and water, wearing face masks in public, avoiding large gatherings and the practise of respiratory hygiene, then we will be nearer to fully containing Covid-19.’’

