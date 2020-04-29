Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has attributed the infection of frontline health workers with coronavirus to non adherence to global best practice of Infection Prevention and Control,IPC, protocols.

Besides, the association, which said occurrence could be reduced with strict adherence to the global best practice of IPC protocols, said availability of personal protective equipment,PPE, in adequate quality and quantity, amenities like running water, enabling environment in the health service space and spirit lifting motivation and incentives could mitigate hazardous environments.

In a statement to mark 2020 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, yesterday, the NMA said adherence to such measures could also “reduce drastically the incidence of nosocomial infections and engender a hazard-free health service environment.”

In the statement signed by its president, Dr. Francis Faduyile, and Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, respectively, the NMA commended what it decried the “astute conviction and unwavering patriotism of all health workers in Nigeria, especially the uncommon courage at the war front against COVID-19 and commiserate with the families and associates of the deceased.”

The statement read: “April 28 is marked globally since 2003 as the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The theme for 2020 marking is “Stop the pandemic: Safety and health at work can save lives.

“This activity cannot have come at a better time; the theme is very apt. Information available to the Nigerian Medical Association reveals that a total number of 264 doctors have been exposed to COVID-19 situations out of which 20 actually contracted the infection, 2 have recovered so far with three mortalities.

“These are among the over 66 healthcare workers who have tested positive after their exposure and four who died.

“NMA acknowledges that contracting the virus from patients with the highly contagious COVID-19 is feasible even with the best of conditions due to the inevitability of close contacts with the sick.

“The association, however, restates that the occurrence could be reduced with strict adherence to the global best practice of Infection Prevention and Control, IPC, protocols.

“Availability of personal protective equipment, PPEs, in adequate quality and quantity, amenities like running water, enabling environment in the health service space and spirit lifting motivation and incentives can mitigate hazardous environments, reduce drastically the incidence of nosocomial infections and engender a hazard-free health service environment.”

