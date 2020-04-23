WHO chief says ‘virus will be with us for a long time’

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that there were “worrying upward trends” in early epidemics in parts of Africa and Central and South America, warning that opening up global travel needed to be managed carefully.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told Geneva journalists in a virtual on Wednesday.

“Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics and some that were affected early in the pandemic are starting to see a resurgence in cases,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Make no mistake we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he added, while noting progress in Western Europe.

The WHO’s top emergencies expert Dr Mike Ryan warned against opening up global travel too quickly, saying it would require “careful risk management”.

Reuters

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: