By Prince Okafor

The United Nations WFDP Ambassador and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vava Furniture Nigeria Limited, Michael Tawadrous, has reinstated that Egyptian investors in the Country, are not leaving the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

This is coming against the backdrop of recent reports that Egyptians in Nigeria are been evacuated through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Abuja, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the report, Egyptians were Sunday evacuated from Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Egypt is the latest country to evacuate its citizens from the country due to the current coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The evacuation carried out by Air Peace airline started from Owerri, Imo State where 37 Egyptians boarded the flight at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

However, Tawadrous in a chat with Vanguard stated that the report is not 100 per cent accurate.

In his words: “It was Arab Contractors that had gathered their expatriates from different states in Nigeria, and took a chattered Air Peace flight to Abuja preparing to travel to Cairo any moment from now.

“Arab contractors is an Egyptian company have quite a number of Egyptian expatriates in the country, this is the development that birthed the mix-up.

“We as Egyptian community we are still fully on ground in our businesses doing work from home adhering to President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown directive.

“Hundreds of us do not have the intention to leave as we see Nigeria as home. We with the mandate which is ‘for better for worst’. Nevertheless, we also have some Egyptians that came with business as well as tourist visas to attend some conferences or render some services to the companies that brought them in.

“They are stuck here in Nigeria, although, efforts on underway to communicate with the embassy to secure their return to Egypt Safely by God grace.”

